Greenleaf Trust Has $780,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.51. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

