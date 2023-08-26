Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,157,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,775,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average is $297.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

