Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

