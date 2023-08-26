Rhumbline Advisers Has $48.77 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $96.51 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

