Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 917 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

AA opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

