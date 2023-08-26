Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,500 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

