Greenleaf Trust Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 404.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 148,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 996.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

