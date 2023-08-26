Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.