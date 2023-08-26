Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

