Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

NYSE:AYX opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

