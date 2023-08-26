iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

