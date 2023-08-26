SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.