Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 85,477 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $45,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 531,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 417,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 108,136 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 224,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 387.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.70 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

