Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 62.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 173,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 4.50. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

