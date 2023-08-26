Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $6,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,249,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

