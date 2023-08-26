Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NYSE:F opened at $11.91 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

