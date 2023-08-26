Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,246 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

