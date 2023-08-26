Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,133 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LAD opened at $300.98 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $1,801,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,115,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,167 shares of company stock worth $11,751,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

