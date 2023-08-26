Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $259.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

