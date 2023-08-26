Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

