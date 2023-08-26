Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,459 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 602.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masco by 56.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

MAS stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.