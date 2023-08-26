Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $378.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

