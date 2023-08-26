Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

