Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,569 shares of company stock worth $15,557,559. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $253.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.31 and a 200 day moving average of $182.41. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

