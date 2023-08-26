M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $125.55 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $192.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.