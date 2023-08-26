Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of DexCom by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $47,674.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.