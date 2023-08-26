Citigroup Inc. Has $34.51 Million Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,236,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ambev worth $34,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambev by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,551,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 690,746 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $41,415,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

