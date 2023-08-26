Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,557 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.