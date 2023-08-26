Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,157,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,775,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $303.31 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average of $297.31.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.