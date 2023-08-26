Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,142,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $492.68 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

