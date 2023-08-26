Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

