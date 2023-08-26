Citigroup Inc. Buys 287,726 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $34,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

