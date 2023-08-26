Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 3% Following Earnings Beat

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.34. 775,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,321,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontline

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Frontline by 182.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Frontline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 207,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after buying an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.