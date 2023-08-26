Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,770 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 172.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

