Citigroup Inc. Has $36.41 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.