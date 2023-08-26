Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $107,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

