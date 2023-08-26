Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

