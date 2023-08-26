Citigroup Inc. Buys 27,342 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $37,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 197.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.