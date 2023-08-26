Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 14,928 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

