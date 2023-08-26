Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 56,554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 107,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,453,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,530,000 after buying an additional 679,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU opened at $17.31 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.