Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,707 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $180.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $193.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,334 shares of company stock worth $30,111,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.