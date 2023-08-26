Nexum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $3,132.72 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

