Suku Trading Up 5.8% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Suku has a market cap of $7.00 million and $377,541.60 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

