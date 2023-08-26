Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.89 or 0.00034180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $93.66 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

