My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $422,922.92

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $894,423.70 and $422,922.92 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003235 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

