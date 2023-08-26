Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.31 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000565 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006095 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 254,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

