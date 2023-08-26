Wirtual Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $151.09 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

