Dero Hits Market Cap of $41.65 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00011575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $41.65 million and $9,722.01 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,018.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00251270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.00728924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00550411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00060955 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00115506 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,829,277 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.