Covenant Price Tops $0.0547 on Top Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $2,247.19 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,799,092 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

