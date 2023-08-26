BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $17,913.54 and $25.27 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

